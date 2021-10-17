Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie

Presidential Photo

Posted at Oct 17 2021 10:49 AM | Updated as of Oct 17 2021 11:06 AM

Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 1
Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 2
.
Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 3
Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 4
Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 5
Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 6
Inauguration of Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie 7

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte is assisted by (from left) Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Task Force Bangon Marawi chairperson and Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra as he leads the unveiling of the marker of the Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City on October 16, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

Read More:  Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque)   Marawi   inauguration   Marawi siege   Liberation of Marawi   Grand Mosque   Grand Mosque Marawi   Bangon Marawi   Battle for Marawi   Rodrigo Duterte   regions   regional news  