The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte is assisted by (from left) Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Task Force Bangon Marawi chairperson and Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., and Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra as he leads the unveiling of the marker of the Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City on October 16, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

The newly constructed Jameo Mindanao Al-Islamie (Grand Mosque) in Marawi City, in this photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, was inaugurated by President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. The inauguration ceremony was held four years after Marawi was liberated from alleged Islamic militants on October 17, 2017. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo