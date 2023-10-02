THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 2, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Blessing of pets to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day Owners and caretakers raise their pets to receive a blessing from a Catholic priest (left) at a mall in Quezon City on Sunday. The ceremonial blessing was held ahead of World Animal Day on October 4, which is also the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in the Roman Catholic religion. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Urban poor communities push for decent housing on World Habitat Day Residents from urban poor communities hold a protest outside the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) in Quezon City on October 2, 2023, to push for decent housing and affordable amortizations of government housing projects in the country. Approximately 20,000 families are threatened to be displaced by the NLEX Segment 8.2, which aims to extend NLEX eight kilometers from Mindanao Avenue to Congressional Avenue. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fire razes at least 50 houses in Caloocan Firefighters contain a fire that reached the third alarm at a residential community along 10th Avenue in Caloocan City on Monday. Around 50 houses have been razed by the fire that started at noon, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Donation drive for West Philippine Sea fisherfolk communities launched Sen. Risa Hontiveros joins leaders of different social movements during the launching of ‘Atin Ito!,’ an initiative to raise awareness and garner support around the cause and situation of West Philippine Sea fisherfolk communities. The project, which includes a Christmas donation drive, aims to assist fisherfolk affected by the current situation at the West Philippine Sea, organize an all-civilian supply mission to Ayungin Shoal to deliver some of the donated items to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre. Jonathan Cellona, ABS- CBN News

Big waves destroy houses in Tondo Villagers collect belongings after big waves brought by an approaching typhoon destroyed their homes at Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila on Monday. PAGASA warned residents in Luzon of possible flash floods and landslides that may be triggered by heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Jenny (International name Koinu), which recently reached typhoon category. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE