THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 1, 2021

Famed boxing legend Manny Pacquiao files candidacy for president Senator Manny Pacquiao waves from the bus to his supporters as his entourage passes Rizal Park on the way to the filing of his certificate of candidacy for the presidency at the Sofitel Tent on Friday. The famed boxing legend becomes the first of several presidential aspirants to file for candidacy as the election season officially begins in the Philippines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Perennial candidate Daniel Magtira files COC again Daniel Magtira, pulling a cartload of what he described as "old campaign materials," goes to the Sofitel Tent to file his candidacy for the presidency on Friday. Magtira, who is also advocating for a boycott of the 2022 elections, once claimed to be the husband of then presidential daughter Kris Aquino. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos set to shoot first ever full-length film in space This handout photo taken and released on Friday by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos shows the service structure as it is lifted into position around the Soyuz rocket, at site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Roscosmos is dispatching 36-year-old screen star Yulia Peresild along with director Klim Shipenko, 38, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov in a race against time to beat a parallel Hollywood project led by actor Tom Cruise. The launch to ISS is scheduled for October 5, 2021. Handout, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos via AFP

Malaysia's National Zoo reopens after COVID-19 lockdown Visitors wearing protective masks look at giant panda Yi Yi at the National Zoo, which re-opened after lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Malaysia’s health authorities on Friday said conditional approval has been given for a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac to be used for young people aged between 12 and 17 years old. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters