LOOK: Tagaytay reopens to tourists

ABS-CBN News

After months of government-mandated quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, popular tourist spots in Tagaytay City -- such as Picnic Grove, People’s Park, and Sky Ranch -- recently reopened to the public in a bid to kickstart the local economy left reeling by the combined effects of the pandemic and the eruption of Taal volcano earlier in the year.

Besides the tourists spots city administrator Gregorio Monreal, in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, said that nearly 80 percent of restaurants are open for business while 10 percent of large hotels are ready to accept guests.

Monreal said the city is open to tourists provided they follow minimum health standards, such as the wearing of face masks and following physical distancing protocols. However, senior citizens and those below 21 years old are prohibited from entering establishments.

Here are some scenes in Tagaytay:

