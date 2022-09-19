THE DAY IN PHOTOS: September 19, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Strong quake damages buildings in southeastern Taiwan An aerial view shows workers taking down a collapsed building in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on Monday, following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 18. At least 1 person was reported killed and dozens injured after the powerful quake, which hit about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung, toppled buildings and damaged roads in the southeastern part of Taiwan. Sam Yeh, AFP

Preparing for the rain Locals secure fish drying racks in anticipation of rains at a community in San Rafael IV in Cavite City on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

UN urged to go 100 percent renewable energy Climate advocates carry posters of the world’s top financiers of fossil fuels in Asia during a protest at the Makati central business district on Monday. The protest, led by Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), called on top corporations to stop funding fossil fuel projects in time with the United Nation’s Global Compact conference on September 19-21. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Nanmadol barrels through Japan A general view shows the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on Monday. At least 2 were reported killed as the powerful typhoon barreled through southwestern Japan, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds, while triggering floods and landslides. Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey A general view shows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, being carried inside Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, ahead of the State Funeral Service. Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne. Ben Stansall, AFP/pool

Leni's Museo ng Pag-asa in Quezon City is inaugurated Former vice-president Leni Robredo (center) joins guests during the ribbon cutting and private viewing of the Museo ng Pag-asa in Barangay Lourdes in Quezon City on Monday, a day before it formally opens. The museum houses paraphernalia, gifts and creative works that were given by supporters during the 2022 election campaign of Robredo for the presidential post. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News