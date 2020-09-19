LOOK: Manila Bay’s white sand baywalk temporarily opens to the public

A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Volunteers led by various government agencies clean up the shores of Manila Bay in time for International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People hold a zumba session while volunteers clean up a part of Manila Bay’s shoreline. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
MMDA Chairman Danny Lim (from left), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista pose for pictures at the “white sand” project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A volunteer shows a dead fish she picked up by the shore as they conduct a clean-up drive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Vloggers gather at Manila Bay to document and take videos of the “white sand” project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A man and his children take the time to enjoy the view at the baywalk. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Cyclists pass by the baywalk as volunteers clean up a portion of Manila bay on International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A man in a Santa Claus costume poses for photos near Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People appear to pay no heed to social distancing protocols as they try to take photos and videos of Manila Bay on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Police officers jump as they have their photos taken during the temporary opening of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A man throws a dead fish back into Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A worker arranges a barrier to ensure no one goes to that part as the bay area opens temporarily for visitors on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People wait in line for their turn to experience the white sand project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to public on Staurday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
People flock to the baywalk to view the sunset in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The famous Manila Bay sunset on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
