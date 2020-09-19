MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Manila Bay’s white sand baywalk temporarily opens to the public

ABS-CBN News

As the world celebrates International Coastal Cleanup Day, personnel of various government agencies and members of private organizations gathered in Manila Bay to collect trash in the area.

Several people and vloggers also flocked to the area’s baywalk during its temporary opening to experience the “white sand” seemingly paying no mind to the country’s rising coronavirus cases. The “sand,” which is crushed dolomite, was spread as part of Manila Bay’s rehabilitation efforts and cost P28 million.

The event was attended by MMDA Chairman Danny Lim, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista, Chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education Prospero De Vera, and Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

While a portion of the baywalk will be open to the public during the weekend, swimming is still prohibited in the area due to pollution concerns.

Here are some scenes from the event.

A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Volunteers led by various government agencies clean up the shores of Manila Bay in time for International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Volunteers led by various government agencies clean up the shores of Manila Bay in time for International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Volunteers led by various government agencies clean up the shores of Manila Bay in time for International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Volunteers led by various government agencies clean up the shores of Manila Bay in time for International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People hold a zumba session while volunteers clean up a part of Manila Bay’s shoreline. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News MMDA Chairman Danny Lim (from left), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista pose for pictures at the “white sand” project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A volunteer shows a dead fish she picked up by the shore as they conduct a clean-up drive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vloggers gather at Manila Bay to document and take videos of the “white sand” project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A man and his children take the time to enjoy the view at the baywalk. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vloggers gather at Manila Bay to document and take videos of the “white sand” project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Cyclists pass by the baywalk as volunteers clean up a portion of Manila bay on International Coastal Cleanup Day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A man in a Santa Claus costume poses for photos near Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to the public. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vloggers gather at Manila Bay to document and take videos of the “white sand” project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People appear to pay no heed to social distancing protocols as they try to take photos and videos of Manila Bay on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Police officers jump as they have their photos taken during the temporary opening of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A man throws a dead fish back into Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vloggers gather at Manila Bay to document and take videos of the “white sand” project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People gather at the bay area as it temporarily opens to the public on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A worker arranges a barrier to ensure no one goes to that part as the bay area opens temporarily for visitors on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People wait in line for their turn to experience the white sand project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People wait in line for their turn to experience the white sand project in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of the “white sand” project in Manila Bay as it temporarily opens to public on Staurday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to the baywalk to view the sunset in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to the baywalk to view the sunset in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to the baywalk to view the sunset in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The famous Manila Bay sunset on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News People flock to the baywalk to view the sunset in Manila Bay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News