THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 26, 2021

US, Australia warn citizens on high threat of terrorist attack near Kabul airport Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. The U.S. Embassy and Australia Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Kabul advised their citizens on Wednesday evening to avoid traveling to the airport and immediately evacuate the area given a high threat of a terrorist attack near the airport in Kabul David Martion Twitter via Reuters

UP-PGH inaugurates state-of-the-art isolation facility A priest blesses the newly constructed state-of-the-art isolation facility at the Philippine General Hospital during its launch on Thursday. The 570-squate-meter isolation facility has 44 beds for severe COVID-19 victims and is equipped with negative pressure alarm system that prevents cross contamination. ABS-CBN News

Wildfire burns 20,000 acres of Sequoia National Forest Kern County Fire Captain Bruce Wells uses a hose line to keep fire from burning up a tree as the wildfire burns closer to homes in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, California on Wednesday. The wildfire west of Lake Isabella in Kern County has burned over 20,000 acres while threatening homes in and around Wofford Heights and Kernville. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Full capacity in QC hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise Health workers assist patients at a tent outside the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital in Batasan, Quezon City on Thursday. The hospital declared full capacity along with the Novaliches General Hospital as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Missionaries of Charity nuns mark Mother Teresa's birthday Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer to mark the 111th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa near a banner with her picture at the Mother House in Kolkata on Thursday. Teresa, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in helping the needy, was canonized by Pope Francis on September 6, 2019, nine years after her death. Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

UP-PGH healthworkers slam DOH, demand immediate release of hazard pay Health workers from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) led by the All U.P. Workers Union-Manila hold a die-in protest in front of the hospital in Manila on Thursday. The group decried the non-payment of COVID-19 benefits and demanded the health department to release these including their special risk allowance (SRA), active hazard duty pay (AHDP), and their meals, accommodation and transportation allowance (MAT), amounting to a total of P291.6 million, according to the group. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fishing near Taal amid alert level 2 A man on a small boat uses a net to catch fish as Taal volcano continues to emit plumes of smoke in Balete, Batangas on Thursday. Taal volcano remains under alert level 2, posing a threat of another hazardous eruption. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News