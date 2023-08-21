THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 21, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Tropical storm Hilary brings flooding in California A person crosses a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California, on Sunday. Heavy rains lashed California as Tropical Storm Hilary raced in from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States. David Swanson, AFP

Commemorating Ninoy’s death anniversary Members of the Aquino Family, relatives, friends and supporters attend a Mass commemorating the 40th death anniversary of former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy" Aquino Jr. at the Sto Domingo Church in Quezon City on Monday. Ballsy Aquino, the eldest daughter of Ninoy, thanked those who joined them in remembering the legacy of his father, democracy icon Ninoy, who was assassinated at the tarmac of the Manila International Airport on August 21, 1983. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Looking for affordable school supplies People look for affordable school supplies at Divisoria in Manila on August 21, 2023. The Department of Trade and Industry released a list of suggested retail prices for school supplies with the increase of prices due to higher cost of raw materials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

National Printing Office prepares ballots for Barangay-SK election Workers at the National Printing Office in Quezon City prepare test ballots before printing the official ballots and accountable forms for the Barangay and Sagguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. The Barangay and SK Elections are set to be held on the last Monday of October after being moved from December 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ukraine gets F-16 fighter jets from Denmark Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit inside the cockpit of a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, Denmark on Sunday. The US State Department recently permitted Denmark to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a program to train Ukraine's pilots to the F-16s is already underway in Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen, EPA-EFE