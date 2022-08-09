Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 9, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2022 12:04 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Massive flooding in Seoul

People wade alongside submerged cars in a street during heavy rainfall in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday. Record heavy rains caused massive flooding in South Korea’s central region forcing suspension of subway lines operation and evacuation of residents in low-lying areas. Yonhap/AFP

Remains of former President Fidel Ramos brought to Libingan ng mga Bayani

Pallbearers carry the cremated remains of former President Fidel V. Ramos, followed by former First Lady Amelita Ramos (in purple), before leaving the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Tuesday. Inurnment will follow at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Rallying for rights on National Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous peoples' groups and environmental advocates rally outside Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday to commemorate National Indigenous Peoples' Day. The group demanded a stop to decades of plunder of their ancestral domains threatened with destructive projects and continued attacks against national minorities. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan holds military drills in Pingtung

Taiwanese soldiers fire artillery during a live-fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan on Tuesday. Taiwan's military held a live fire drill to simulate defense of the island against Chinese invasion, as tensions increase in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit and China's recent live fire drill in six maritime areas around Taiwan. Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE

New UST symbols in campus unveiled

The University of Sto. Tomas cheerdance squad lead the unboxing of the new UST block letter and tiger statue on Tuesday at the España campus in Manila, signifying the start of school year 2022-2023. The unveiling was part of the Thomasian Walk, a traditional rite of passage for Thomasian freshmen. ABS-CBN News

Fire in Cuba fuel depot worsens

A firefighter helicopter drops water on a massive fire at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba, on Sunday. A second oil tanker collapsed at midnight Sunday in Matanzas, in western Cuba, where firefighters have been battling a huge blaze for two days, which has left one dead and 16 missing, local authorities reported. Yamil Lage, AFP

