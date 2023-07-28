THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 28, 2023

Protest continues in Thailand after election Supporters of Thailand's Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat make the three-finger salute while covered in fake blood during a performance symbolizing the death of democracy in Thailand, at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok Thursday. Protests continue in Thailand after Limjaroenrat's premiership bid was blocked by the Senate and the politician was suspended from MP duties pending a ruling on a media shareholding case. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Mourning the dead in Binangonan boat tragedy Rescuers light candles at the Binangonan port, in Rizal on Thursday after a passenger boat capsized, leaving 26 passengers dead. The Philippine Coast Guard said 40 people have been rescued from the motorbanca. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

North Korea holds parade on 70th anniversary of Korean War armistice A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, at a railway station in Seoul on Friday. Kim Jong Un oversaw a North Korean military parade featuring new drones and Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, as his defence chief warned the United States that nuclear war was coming, state media reported on July 28. Jung Yeon-ie, AFP

Washing away Typhoon Egay's aftermath Dolores Turcido cleans her family's home that was inundated with flood water due to Typhoon Egay in San Mateo, Rizal on Friday. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), around 500,000 people or approximately 140,000 families were affected by the onslaught of heavy rains and strong winds caused by Egay. Damage to infrastructure was estimated to be P656 million pand damage to the agriculture sector was P62 million Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE