MULTIMEDIA LOOK: Relief Map of the Philippines, Lapulapu Monument disappear from Rizal Park Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 27 2023 06:19 PM The Lapulapu Monument and the Relief Map of the Philippines have disappeared amid redevelopment work at the eastern section of the Rizal Park on Thursday. Historians and archaeologists are concerned over the decision to have these sites demolished as part of the redevelopment plans implemented by the National Musem, which was given jurisdiction over the eastern portion of Rizal Park.