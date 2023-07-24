MULTIMEDIA

SLIDESHOW: SONA 2023, one year under Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Just like a student finishing his freshman year reporting to his parents, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he passed his initial year with flying colors.

Coming out of the pandemic, the national economy, according to the president, improved significantly from last year. The economy is well on target for a 6 percent growth this year, despite the 14-year high 8.7 percent inflation back in January.

Together with this improvement government agencies in the finance cluster reported a rise in revenue and even have some left for a sovereign wealth fund.

If we have money, then the citizenry ultimately benefits. The president touted the debt condonation for agrarian reform beneficiaries and increase in health benefits for the destitute as evidence among others.

Such is our improvement that the rebels have no choice but to take advantage of the amnesty program that Marcos says he will propose to Congress soon.

But, like the two-faced coin effigy protesters carried on Commonwealth Avenue, the Marcos administration has two sides, they say.

Salaries and benefits, for minimum wage earners and teachers continue to be below what they expected if given at all. Healthcare workers, praised as new heroes at the height of the pandemic, are still waiting for their benefits as well as the development in the health sector that would make employees stay in the country.

The people, the protesters say, continue to hope for genuine change and not just a change in image like what changing logos and mottos bring.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos, flanked by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri (left) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez (right), during his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos faces the joint session of Congress to deliver his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives. RTVM Screengrab Marcos Jr. is applauded by Zubiri (left and Romualdez (right) after his second State of the Nation Address. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos is congratulated by lawmakers after his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos poses for photos with Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato Orland Quevedo (front), (from 2nd left to right) former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Audrey Tan-Zubiri, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sen. Imee Marcos after the second State of the Nation Address on July 24, 2024. RTVM Screengrab Supporters of Marcos gather in front of Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address. Rainiel Angeline Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Workers at a construction site wave to supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marching to Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of Marcos flash V-signs as they gather in front of Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of Marcos flash V-signs as they gather in front of Sandiganbayan in Quezon City for his second State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters Marcos Jr. watch his second State of the Nation Address on a giant screen in front of the Sandiganbayan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Transport group MANIBELA holds a protest motorcade traversing Commonwealth Avenue in time for the second State of the Nation Address of Marcos. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Transport group MANIBELA holds a protest motorcade traversing Commonwealth Avenue in time for the second State of the Nation Address of Marcos. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of various multi-sectoral groups gather and march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Members of various multi-sectoral groups carrying protest statements march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Anti-government protesters carrying an effigy with the images of Marcos on a two-faced coin march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Members of various multi-sectoral groups march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Anti-government protesters form a statement with umbrellas they march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Rights advocates join a protest along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City hours before the second State of the Nation Address of Marcos. Rainiel Angeline Figueroa, ABS-CBN News Anti-government protesters burn an effigy with the images of Marcos on a two-faced coin during a march on Commonwealth Avenue hours before the president is set to deliver his second State of the Nation Address on Monday. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Anti-government protesters trying to march near the House of Representatives for the second State of the Nation Address of Marcos are blocked by police. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Members of various multi-sectoral groups march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Anti-government protesters form a statement on the issue of the West Philippine Sea as they march on Commonwealth Avenue for the second State of the Nation Address of Marcos. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Members of various multi-sectoral groups make a ststement as the march along Commonwealth Avenue hours before the second State of the Nation of Address of Marcos. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News