Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2023 06:51 PM | Updated as of Jul 22 2023 07:55 PM

Do you know which president gave the longest state of the nation address in Philippine history? How about the shortest? 

As President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s second state of the nation address draws near, let's take a closer look at some SONA trivia. 

SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 1
SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 2
SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 3
SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 4
SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 5
SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 6
SONA TRIVIA: Everything you need to know 7

For more news and features on the Marcos Jr. presidency, visit this microsite.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  SONA   Marcos Jr presidency   State of the Nation Address   ANC   SONA 2023  