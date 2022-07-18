Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 11:39 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022 6

Teachers urge Congress: Upgrade our salaries

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The group urged Congress to fast-track bills that will increase teachers’ salaries and called for an increase in education budget in the coming national budget deliberations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wildfire razes parts of southern Europe

A smoke column emerges from a forest fire in O Barco de Valdeorras, Ourense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, Sunday. Thousands of hectares of lands have been destroyed forcing residents to flee as wildfires hit France, Greece, Portugal and Spain. Brais Lorenzo, EPA-EFE

Declogging Talayan Creek in QC after weekend flooding

MMDA workers remove garbage, brought by the series of rainfall over the weekend, along Talayan Creek in Quezon City on Monday. Weekend rainfall flooded parts of Metro Manila, and habagat or southwest monsoon is forecast to affect parts of the country at the start of this week, according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Education, employment and empowerment for PWDs

Persons with Disabilities from Tahanan ng Walang Hagdan mark the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation week with the theme 'Working with Government in Achieving Equal Access to Education, Employment and Livelihood towards Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,' at Rizal Park in Manila on Monday. The annual observance of NDPR week aims to raise public awareness on the problems of disability, promote rights of PWDs and effectively integrate them in the society. ABS-CBN News

DOH records an increase in COVID-19 cases

A woman walks past a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural at an underpass in Makati CIty on Monday. The Department of Health recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases on July 11-17 around the country, a 40 percent increase from the reported cases the previous week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

This line is for monkeypox vaccine

People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on Sunday, in New York City. New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state. Kena Betancur, AFP

Read More:  teachers   Congress   salary   ACT   protest   wildfire   Europe   Ourense   Galicia   Spain   Talayan Creek   flood   MMDA   garbage   Quezon City   PWD   education   employment   empowerment   Rizal Park   Manila   COVID19   pandemic   mural   Makati City   Department of Health  