THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 18, 2022

Teachers urge Congress: Upgrade our salaries Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday. The group urged Congress to fast-track bills that will increase teachers’ salaries and called for an increase in education budget in the coming national budget deliberations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wildfire razes parts of southern Europe A smoke column emerges from a forest fire in O Barco de Valdeorras, Ourense, Galicia, northwestern Spain, Sunday. Thousands of hectares of lands have been destroyed forcing residents to flee as wildfires hit France, Greece, Portugal and Spain. Brais Lorenzo, EPA-EFE

Declogging Talayan Creek in QC after weekend flooding MMDA workers remove garbage, brought by the series of rainfall over the weekend, along Talayan Creek in Quezon City on Monday. Weekend rainfall flooded parts of Metro Manila, and habagat or southwest monsoon is forecast to affect parts of the country at the start of this week, according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Education, employment and empowerment for PWDs Persons with Disabilities from Tahanan ng Walang Hagdan mark the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation week with the theme 'Working with Government in Achieving Equal Access to Education, Employment and Livelihood towards Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities,' at Rizal Park in Manila on Monday. The annual observance of NDPR week aims to raise public awareness on the problems of disability, promote rights of PWDs and effectively integrate them in the society. ABS-CBN News

DOH records an increase in COVID-19 cases A woman walks past a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural at an underpass in Makati CIty on Monday. The Department of Health recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases on July 11-17 around the country, a 40 percent increase from the reported cases the previous week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News