Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 11, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 11:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Death, destruction in southern Japan after ‘heaviest rain ever’ Policemen work as debris from flooding is seen along a road in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture on Monday, after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island in Japan. At least two people were killed in torrential rain in southwest Japan on July 10, with fears the toll could rise, as tens of thousands of residents were told to evacuate their homes. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP Volcanic eruption in south-west of Reykjavik, Iceland This aerial photograph taken on Monday shows smoke billowing from flowing lava during an volcanic eruption in a small depression just north of Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland. A volcanic eruption started on July 10, around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office said, marking the third time in two years that lava has gushed out in the area. Kristinn Magnusson, AFP Queuing for P25 rice at DA Kadiwa store Residents from Palanas in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City line up early in the morning to purchase rice sold at Php25 per kilo at the Department of Agriculture on a limited basis on Tuesday. Only 50 customers are accommodated daily with a purchase limit of up to 4 kilos per person due to a limited supply of 200 kilos per day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News That time of the year again A boy watches an operation as he waits during a mass circumcision event in Manila on Tuesday. The snipping of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the Philippines, which gives the nation one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Family planning consultation on World Population Day A mother (R) receives a free consultation with a family planning nurse (L) during a social services caravan organized by local district officials in Quezon City on Tuesday. The United Nations marks World Population Day annually on July 11, with this year's theme highlighting the importance of social equality for women and girls who make up 49.7 percent of the 8-billion global population. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Read More: Kurume Fukuoka prefecture Kyushu Island heaviest rain ever Litli Hrutur Reykjavik Iceland volcanic eruption Kadiwa Agribusiness Development Center Department of Agriculture rice prices circumcision Philippines Manila adulthood World Population Day family planning social services caravan /overseas/07/11/23/obra-ng-mag-asawang-pinoy-visual-artists-tampok-sa-indonesia/sports/07/11/23/ph-men-eye-quarterfinals-of-avc-challenge-cup/sports/07/11/23/fiba-gilas-womens-u-16-crushes-maldives-by-122-points/sports/07/11/23/efren-bata-reyes-nagpakitang-gilas-sa-jakarta-indonesia/sports/07/11/23/f2-still-unbeaten-after-stunning-choco-mucho-in-5-set-classic