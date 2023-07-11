THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 11, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Death, destruction in southern Japan after ‘heaviest rain ever’ Policemen work as debris from flooding is seen along a road in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture on Monday, after heavy rains hit wide areas of Kyushu island in Japan. At least two people were killed in torrential rain in southwest Japan on July 10, with fears the toll could rise, as tens of thousands of residents were told to evacuate their homes. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Volcanic eruption in south-west of Reykjavik, Iceland This aerial photograph taken on Monday shows smoke billowing from flowing lava during an volcanic eruption in a small depression just north of Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland. A volcanic eruption started on July 10, around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office said, marking the third time in two years that lava has gushed out in the area. Kristinn Magnusson, AFP

Queuing for P25 rice at DA Kadiwa store Residents from Palanas in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City line up early in the morning to purchase rice sold at Php25 per kilo at the Department of Agriculture on a limited basis on Tuesday. Only 50 customers are accommodated daily with a purchase limit of up to 4 kilos per person due to a limited supply of 200 kilos per day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

That time of the year again A boy watches an operation as he waits during a mass circumcision event in Manila on Tuesday. The snipping of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the Philippines, which gives the nation one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP