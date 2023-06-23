THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 23, 2023

US Coast Guard announces sub debris found near wreck of Titanic Rear Admiral John W. Mauger of the First Coast Guard District briefs the news media regarding the search for a submersible on the pier at the Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on Thursday. The US Coast Guard informed they have found the debris of the missing submersible in a field near wreckage of the Titanic, suggesting it imploded and killed the five people on board. The submersible Titan, carrying tourists visiting the Titanic wreckage 1500 km off the coast of Cape Cod, went missing on June 18. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

Oil spill threatens Venezuela community View of an oil spill on Thursday in Maracaibo, Venezuela. The Azul Ambientalistas foundation denounced the 'state of emergency' in which the largest lake in Venezuela, the Maracaibo Lake, finds itself, due to the oil spill that is affecting the lake economy and the health of the people. Henry Chirinos, EPA-EFE

Heart Center workers appeal for salary increase and benefits for government employees Health workers from the Heart Center of the Philippines picket in front of the hospital during their lunch break on Friday. The workers staged the protest to call for a salary increase and the end to contractualization in Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

LGBTQIA+ community, allies, call for passage of SOGIE Bill in UP Pride Match Members of the University of the Philippines LGBTQIA+ community hold the annual UP Pride March around the Academic Oval on Friday. Led by the University Student Council and LGBTQ group Bahaghari, participants marched and chanted while holding up placards calling of the passage of the SOGIE Bill and respect for queer rights. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News