Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:13 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022 5

Fishermen question fish importation from China

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to decry the importation of 38,000 metric tons of fish, including galunggong or round scad, mackerel, and sardines from China. The group said the importation lowers the farmgate price of local fish and diminishes the income of Filipino fishers who are grappling with rising fuel prices. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

After the airstrikes in eastern Ukraine

An aerial view shows destroyed houses after an airstrike in the town of Pryvillya at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on Tuesday, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region. Aris Messinis, AFP

Climate activists call for shift to 100% renewable

Climate activists stage a lightning rally in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The protesters urged participants of the 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), held June 14-17, to push for the transition to 100% renewable energy before 2050. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tight COVID-19 restrictions back in Beijing

A woman walks in an empty mall in Beijing on Wednesday, as shoppers stay away after the Chinese capital tightened virus restrictions due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing announced three rounds of mass testing following an outbreak at a bar in Chaoyang which comes days after the city relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to counter the spread of the virus. Noel Celis, AFP

City buses set to ask for increase in fare amid oil price hike

Commuters wait to board buses at the Ayala-EDSA bus stop in Makati City on Wednesday. Following the consecutive oil price hikes in the country, city buses are poised to ask that fare be set at P15 for the first 5 kilometers, and an additional P2.50 for succeeding kilometers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Pamalakaya   fish importation   galunggong   round scad   mackerel   sardines   fish   fish import   protest   Ukraine   Russia   conflict   war   Pryvillya   Donbas   airstrike   military   ADB   2022   Asian Clean Energy Forum   climate change   renewable energy   energy   protest   protest action   climate activists   coronavirus   COVID19   beijing   coronavirus restrictions   mass testing   COVID-19   COVID-19 restrictions   China   fare increase   city bus   commuters   oil price hike   fare hike   bus   bus stop   fare   bus fare   pasahe sa bus   LTFRB   commuting public   pamasahe   dagdag pasahe   fare hike petition   transportation   public transportation   public transport  