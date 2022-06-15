Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Fishermen question fish importation from China Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to decry the importation of 38,000 metric tons of fish, including galunggong or round scad, mackerel, and sardines from China. The group said the importation lowers the farmgate price of local fish and diminishes the income of Filipino fishers who are grappling with rising fuel prices. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News After the airstrikes in eastern Ukraine An aerial view shows destroyed houses after an airstrike in the town of Pryvillya at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on Tuesday, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region. Aris Messinis, AFP Climate activists call for shift to 100% renewable Climate activists stage a lightning rally in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The protesters urged participants of the 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), held June 14-17, to push for the transition to 100% renewable energy before 2050. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Tight COVID-19 restrictions back in Beijing A woman walks in an empty mall in Beijing on Wednesday, as shoppers stay away after the Chinese capital tightened virus restrictions due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing announced three rounds of mass testing following an outbreak at a bar in Chaoyang which comes days after the city relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to counter the spread of the virus. Noel Celis, AFP City buses set to ask for increase in fare amid oil price hike Commuters wait to board buses at the Ayala-EDSA bus stop in Makati City on Wednesday. Following the consecutive oil price hikes in the country, city buses are poised to ask that fare be set at P15 for the first 5 kilometers, and an additional P2.50 for succeeding kilometers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Pamalakaya fish importation galunggong round scad mackerel sardines fish fish import protest Ukraine Russia conflict war Pryvillya Donbas airstrike military ADB 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum climate change renewable energy energy protest protest action climate activists coronavirus COVID19 beijing coronavirus restrictions mass testing COVID-19 COVID-19 restrictions China fare increase city bus commuters oil price hike fare hike bus bus stop fare bus fare pasahe sa bus LTFRB commuting public pamasahe dagdag pasahe fare hike petition transportation public transportation public transport /entertainment/06/15/22/ang-probinsyano-breaks-record-cardo-wakes-up/news/06/15/22/dilg-nationwide-mask-mandate-remains-cebu-not-exempted/news/06/15/22/guard-forgives-suv-driver-but-will-pursue-raps/entertainment/06/15/22/even-gerald-was-shocked-by-intimate-scene-with-ivana/overseas/06/15/22/thailand-takes-step-towards-same-sex-marriage