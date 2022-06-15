THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fishermen question fish importation from China Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to decry the importation of 38,000 metric tons of fish, including galunggong or round scad, mackerel, and sardines from China. The group said the importation lowers the farmgate price of local fish and diminishes the income of Filipino fishers who are grappling with rising fuel prices. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

After the airstrikes in eastern Ukraine An aerial view shows destroyed houses after an airstrike in the town of Pryvillya at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on Tuesday, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region. Aris Messinis, AFP

Climate activists call for shift to 100% renewable Climate activists stage a lightning rally in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The protesters urged participants of the 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), held June 14-17, to push for the transition to 100% renewable energy before 2050. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Tight COVID-19 restrictions back in Beijing A woman walks in an empty mall in Beijing on Wednesday, as shoppers stay away after the Chinese capital tightened virus restrictions due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing announced three rounds of mass testing following an outbreak at a bar in Chaoyang which comes days after the city relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to counter the spread of the virus. Noel Celis, AFP