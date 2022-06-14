THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Prepping for the National Achievement Test A teacher-examiner prepares learners of Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu Batangas for the National Achievement Test for Grade 6 on Tuesday. The National Achievement Test aims to determine students’ academic levels and proficiency in major subjects. It will be administered by the Bureau of Education Assessment through the Schools Division Offices in identified schools all over the country. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

'Save us from soaring oil prices' Multi-sectoral groups call for the scrapping of the oil deregulation law as they hold a die-in protest against the recent oil price increases in Quezon City on Tuesday. Oil firms increased prices up to P4.30 per liter for diesel and P2.15 per liter for gasoline amid rising fuel prices due to the European Union's partial ban of imports from Russia and the easing of restrictions in China. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

2nd COVID-19 booster shots for Manila police Manila cops line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine 2nd booster shot at the Rizal Hall of the Manila Police District (MPD) Headquarters on Tuesday. The 2-day COVID-19 vaccine drive aims to administer 1,985 booster shots on the first day and 1,679 on the following day, according to Maj. Philipp Ines, MPD Public Information Officer. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers’ dilemma A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Tuesday. Jeepney drivers cannot quite catch a break as a new round of oil price hike of P4.00 per liter took effect after the P6-hike last week, forcing some drivers and operators to cut down their trips, which in turn affects the commuting public. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Clean energy advocates slam plans for fossil gas power plants Protesters led by clean energy advocacy groups stage a rally in front of the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Power for People (P4P) Coalition and Protect VIP slammed SMC for their alleged plans for fossil gas power plants, claiming these are falsely being touted as a clean alternative to coal, but are just as detrimental to the environment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News