THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022

Disaster preparedness for students Pupils and teachers participate in the 2022 Quarterly Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill at Aurora Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Malate, Manila on Thursday. The quarterly drill aims to raise awareness and strengthen disaster preparedness of students during earthquakes. ABS-CBN News

UP employees, vendors appeal for job security Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and associations of vendors in the university hold a protest in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups made an appeal to the UP administration to retain their services, citing lack of employment opportunities amid the economic downturn. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan holds Min-An Drill as China tension intensifies Civil servants demonstrate first-aid treatment during the Min-An Drill or emergency response drill in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on Thursday. As the tension between China and Taiwan intensifies, the emergency response drill aims to prepare civil servants how to react in the event of an attack on Taiwan. Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE

Activists, land reform beneficiaries arrested in Tarlac Police in Concepcion, Tarlac arrest some 87 people on Thursday after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers cultivated a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The farmers, who are Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program beneficiaries, say they have been tilling the land for the past 27 years and are waiting for their official installation this month as previously promised by Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary John Lana. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

EDSA commuters wait in line to go home Commuters wait for a ride along EDSA southbound as buses pass by in Makati City on Thursday. Sen. Grace Poe on the same day said she would refile her bill that would encourage people to walk more instead of frequently using transportation, amid soaring prices of basic petroleum products and commodities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News