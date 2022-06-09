Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2022 12:22 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2022 6

Disaster preparedness for students

Pupils and teachers participate in the 2022 Quarterly Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill at Aurora Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Malate, Manila on Thursday. The quarterly drill aims to raise awareness and strengthen disaster preparedness of students during earthquakes. ABS-CBN News

UP employees, vendors appeal for job security

Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and associations of vendors in the university hold a protest in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups made an appeal to the UP administration to retain their services, citing lack of employment opportunities amid the economic downturn. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan holds Min-An Drill as China tension intensifies

Civil servants demonstrate first-aid treatment during the Min-An Drill or emergency response drill in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on Thursday. As the tension between China and Taiwan intensifies, the emergency response drill aims to prepare civil servants how to react in the event of an attack on Taiwan. Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE

Activists, land reform beneficiaries arrested in Tarlac

Police in Concepcion, Tarlac arrest some 87 people on Thursday after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers cultivated a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The farmers, who are Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program beneficiaries, say they have been tilling the land for the past 27 years and are waiting for their official installation this month as previously promised by Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary John Lana. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

EDSA commuters wait in line to go home

Commuters wait for a ride along EDSA southbound as buses pass by in Makati City on Thursday. Sen. Grace Poe on the same day said she would refile her bill that would encourage people to walk more instead of frequently using transportation, amid soaring prices of basic petroleum products and commodities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Scenic rice fields in Vietnam

Passengers commute in tour boats passing rice fields along Ngo Dong river in Tam Coc, a part of the Hoa Lu limestone mountain range, around 120 kilometers from Hanoi, in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam on Thursday. According to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), Vietnam is forecast to export up to 6.2 million tons of rice in 2022.Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Read More:  earthquake drill   Aurora Quezon Elementary School   University of the Philippines   vendors association   protest   job security   China   Taiwan   emergency response drill   CARP   land reform   PNP   farmers   Tarlac   commuters   transportation   traffic   EDSA   public transportation   Vietnam   rice   rice fields   Ngo Dong River   Tam Coc   Ninh Boc   tourists  