THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 1, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.



Flight delays, cancellations after NAIA T3 power outage Passengers queue as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City operates using standby power on Monday. A power outage at 1:05 am hampered airport operations causing congestion, several flight delays and cancellations on Labor Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Call for wage increase on Labor Day Workers march along España Boulevard to the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday, in celebration of International Labor Day. The workers called for higher wages, respect for labor rights, right to organize, and freedom of association during the protest march. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Queueing for work on Labor Day Applicants queue and sit for interviews at a job fair organized by the local city government to mark Labor Day in Marikina City. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that employment rate was at 95.2 percent in February 2023, with the service industry dominating the labor market. Government labor agencies are looking to improve worker benefits, business regulations and bureaucratic efficiency to attract investments, promote better quality jobs, and accelerate economic growth. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

French labor continues protest on pensions on Labor Day Protestors dressed as the symbolic figure of Marianne in France take part in a demonstration on May Day to mark the international day of the workers in Lille, northern France, on Monday, more than a month after widespread protest against an unpopular pensions reform. Opposition parties and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their three-month campaign against the law that will hike the retirement age to 64 from 62, passed by the Macron administration through parliament without a vote using article 49.3 in the French Constitution. Sameer Al-Doumy, AFP