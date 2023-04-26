Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 26, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2023 12:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. India to soon become world's most populous country Vehicles are seen stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurgaon, on Tuesday. India will overtake China as the world's most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said on April 24. Vinay Gupta, AFP A message of love to dad Family and friends pay their last respects to Oscar M. Lopez, the late patriarch of the Lopez clan, in Taguig City on Wednesday. Lopez, former chairman emeritus, chairman and chief executive officer of Lopez Holdings Corporation and First Philippine Holdings Corporation, passed away at the age of 93 last April 22. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Cavite City fire displaces hundreds of families A fire hit a residential area in Barangay 22-A, Quadra, Cavite City on Wednesday. The fire affected some 400 families, some of whom evacuated to a nearby school and chapel, according to Cavite City Mayor Denver Chua. Photo courtesy of Mayor Denver Chua Bank urged to stop financing coal and gas Members of activist groups, led by labor leader Leody De Guzman, hold a protest outside the BPI headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday to call attention to the bank’s funding of coal projects. The group said the bank plays a role in the continued existence of fossil fuel projects that worsen the impact of climate change. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News High Mobility Artillery Rocket fired at Balikatan 2023 Members of the press watch as soldiers fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the combined joint littoral live fire exercises at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales on Wednesday. The largest RP-US Balikatan Exercise to date, involving 17,600 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military, will be held until April 28. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News LFS holds candle lighting protest against Balikatan Members of the League of Filipino Students from the University of the Philippines community hold a candle lighting protest on Wednesday against the ongoing Balikatan exercises and the US military presence in the country. US and Philippine troops on the same day in Zambales conducted for the first time a joint live-fire exercise in the disputed South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Read More: India China United Nations Gurgaon Delhi-Jaipur expressway 1.43B people population Oscar Lopez Lopez patriarch Lopez Holdings Corporation First Philippine Holdings Corporation funeral rites Cavite City Barangay 22-A Quadra fire BPI climate change climate-vulnerable countries fossil-fuel dirty energy LFS League of Filipino Students protest candle lighting protest Balikatan High Mobility Artillery Rocket System HIMARS rocket Balikatan Exercise Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui San Antonio Zambales /overseas/04/27/23/sri-lankans-campaign-to-decriminalize-same-sex-relationships/sports/04/27/23/raducanu-hit-by-another-injury-pulls-out-of-madrid-open/sports/04/27/23/uaap-hs-standouts-aljibe-bascon-to-stay-in-adamson/spotlight/04/27/23/what-is-the-historical-origin-of-the-bible/sports/04/26/23/smcs-chua-wants-pinoy-fans-to-go-all-out-in-support-for-gilas