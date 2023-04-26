THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 26, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

India to soon become world's most populous country Vehicles are seen stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurgaon, on Tuesday. India will overtake China as the world's most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said on April 24. Vinay Gupta, AFP

A message of love to dad Family and friends pay their last respects to Oscar M. Lopez, the late patriarch of the Lopez clan, in Taguig City on Wednesday. Lopez, former chairman emeritus, chairman and chief executive officer of Lopez Holdings Corporation and First Philippine Holdings Corporation, passed away at the age of 93 last April 22. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cavite City fire displaces hundreds of families A fire hit a residential area in Barangay 22-A, Quadra, Cavite City on Wednesday. The fire affected some 400 families, some of whom evacuated to a nearby school and chapel, according to Cavite City Mayor Denver Chua. Photo courtesy of Mayor Denver Chua

Bank urged to stop financing coal and gas Members of activist groups, led by labor leader Leody De Guzman, hold a protest outside the BPI headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday to call attention to the bank’s funding of coal projects. The group said the bank plays a role in the continued existence of fossil fuel projects that worsen the impact of climate change. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

High Mobility Artillery Rocket fired at Balikatan 2023 Members of the press watch as soldiers fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the combined joint littoral live fire exercises at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales on Wednesday. The largest RP-US Balikatan Exercise to date, involving 17,600 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military, will be held until April 28. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News