THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 24, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

DOTr reminds LRT, MRT passengers of mandatory mask use Passengers wear face masks as they board the train at the LRT-1 United Nations Avenue station in Manila on Monday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded passengers that mask use in LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 stations and trains remained mandatory as a preventive measure against COVID-19, according to Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Acorda is 29th PNP chief President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the change of command between outgoing Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (left) and P/Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. Acorda assumed command as the 29th PNP chief and would lead the 220,000-strong police force. Rey Baniquet, PNA

Digitalization at NAIA for better airport experience Domestic flight passengers check in at Cebu Pacific's dedicated online check-in lane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday. The airline's initiative goes in line with the Manila International Airport Authority's digitalization program to improve services and airport experience among stakeholders. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Covid on the rise in Thailand too A worker sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on a BTS Skytrain on Monday in Bangkok, Thailand. The country is on alert against the COVID-19 pandemic after health authorities confirmed that about 52 percent of new infections in Thailand are from the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE