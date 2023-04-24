Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 24, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 24 2023 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. DOTr reminds LRT, MRT passengers of mandatory mask use Passengers wear face masks as they board the train at the LRT-1 United Nations Avenue station in Manila on Monday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded passengers that mask use in LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 stations and trains remained mandatory as a preventive measure against COVID-19, according to Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Acorda is 29th PNP chief President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the change of command between outgoing Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (left) and P/Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. Acorda assumed command as the 29th PNP chief and would lead the 220,000-strong police force. Rey Baniquet, PNA Digitalization at NAIA for better airport experience Domestic flight passengers check in at Cebu Pacific's dedicated online check-in lane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday. The airline's initiative goes in line with the Manila International Airport Authority's digitalization program to improve services and airport experience among stakeholders. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Covid on the rise in Thailand too A worker sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on a BTS Skytrain on Monday in Bangkok, Thailand. The country is on alert against the COVID-19 pandemic after health authorities confirmed that about 52 percent of new infections in Thailand are from the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE Countries evacuate citizens from war-torn Sudan A group of citizens of Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Germany arrive at Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan on Monday after being evacuated from Sudan. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is preparing to evacuate over 150 Filipinos, out of 500 who reached out, from the war-torn African country. Mohammed Ali, EPA-EFE Read More: COVID19 DOTr LRT MRT passengers mask Marcos Azurin. Acorda PNP chief digitalization NAIA airport cebupac Thailand BTS train disinfectant Sudan war evacuate /entertainment/04/24/23/lorna-tolentino-blasts-into-fpjs-batang-quiapo-as-amanda/life/04/24/23/parents-immerse-in-science-behind-childhood-development/entertainment/04/24/23/ben-x-jim-director-says-new-bl-series-to-bring-high-school-kilig/entertainment/04/24/23/hori7on-brings-dream-maker-nostalgia-in-1st-fan-meet/entertainment/04/24/23/wi-ha-jun-coming-to-ph-in-may-for-fan-meet