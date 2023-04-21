THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 21, 2023

85 passengers rescued from RoRo in Lanao del Norte Members of the Philippine Coast Guard rescue 85 passengers from MV Filipinas Cebu, which ran aground Thursday off Maigo Point in Lanao del Norte. The roll-on/roll-off ferry was traveling from Maigo to Ozamiz City. Philippine Coast Guard handout

China urged: Recall Ambassador Huang Xilian Members of Akbayan Party gather at the Chinese Consular Office on Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue in Makati City on Friday, to coincide with the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to the Philippines. The group called on Qin to recall Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and apologize for his alleged outrageous statements against OFWs in Taiwan. ABS-CBN News

'No to SIM card registration' Protesters opposed to the registration of SIM cards rally in front of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in Quezon City on Friday. The DICT, the government agency tasked to implement the law requiring mobile phone holders to register their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, has said that there is no extension of the April 26 deadline for registration "at this point". Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Searching for food in a mountain of trash A flock of egrets searches for food at a garbage dump on Friday, the eve of Earth Day in Angono. The annual event calls for environmental protection and includes various activities showing support for green living and confronting the climate crisis. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE