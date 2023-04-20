Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 20, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Miss Philippines Earth in Bukidnon Candidates of the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 wearing Bukidnon native dresses walk the ramp during the preliminary competition held in Talakag town, Bukidnon, the vegetable center of Northern Mindanao, on Wednesday night. Winners for the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 will be crowned on Apil 29. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Environmental groups call for declaration of climate emergency Environmental advocates from the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice hold a protest march along Bustillos Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday, ahead of the Earth Day celebration. The group called on governments worldwide to declare a climate emergency as effects of the global climate crisis weigh down on vulnerable countries such as the Philippines. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Bilibid inmates released in detention cell decongestion drive Newly released Filipino women inmates make their way out of the National 'Bilibid' Prison in Muntinlupa City, on Thursday. In line with the government's plan to decongest over-crowded detention cells nationwide, more than 500 prisoners were released from prison facilities of the Bureau of Corrections through parole, expiration of sentence with good conduct time allowance, and acquittal of crimes. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Environmental group makes mural denouncing Balikatan and EDCA Environmental advocates work on a community mural in Quezon City on Thursday, denouncing the ongoing Balikatan exercises with the United States military and the planned Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement expansion to four new sites in the country. The group calls out the current activities with the US due to its environmental and human rights impact in the country, ahead of Earth Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News White tiger cubs released for public viewing in India White tiger cubs 'Vyom' and 'Avni' along with their mother 'Sita' pictured inside an enclosure after they were released for public viewing at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India on Thursday. The two cubs were born in August 2022 and are the result of the first successful breeding of white tigers in seven years at the National Zoological Park. Rajat Gupita, EPA-EFE Read More: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Talakag Bukidnon pageant beauty pageant Miss Philippines Earth Talakag Bukidnon climate emergency Philippine Movement for Climate Justice climate justice Earth Day climate crisis environment New Bilibid Prison prison decongestion inmates PDL Persons Deprived of Liberty inmate release Bureau of Corrections mural Balikatan EDCA Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement protest white tiger white tiger cubs Vyomm Avni Sita National Zoological Park India /news/04/21/23/foreman-na-nangingikil-umano-sinaksak-sa-mandaluyong/news/04/21/23/nadiskaril-na-tren-ng-pnr-naibalik-na-sa-riles/life/04/20/23/lea-salonga-dubbed-a-les-miz-legend-in-appreciation-post/overseas/04/20/23/spacex-starship-explodes-during-first-flight-test/sports/04/20/23/tennis-alex-eala-ousted-from-bellinzona-ladies-open