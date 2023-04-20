MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Filipino sky watchers observe partial solar eclipse

ABS-CBN News

Filipino skywatchers witness the partial solar eclipse which started at 11: 44 a.m. and reached maximum eclipse of the Sun at 23.7 percent obscuration in Metro Manila at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Elsewhere in the Philippines, the partial solar eclipse can be observed at a minimum obscuration of 12 percent to the north (Basco, Batanes) and a maximum obscuration of 58 percent to the south (Municipality of Sarangani) according to PAGASA’s Astronomical diary.

The hybrid solar eclipse, which combines an annular and a total solar eclipse, was visible in western Australia, East Timor and Eastern Indonesia as the moon moved in front of the sun.

The next visible Partial Solar Eclipse in Manila will be on 22 July 2028, while the next Total Solar Eclipse will be on April 20, 2042.

Here are select images during the celestial event.

Scientists and stargazers use different types of scopes to view the rare hybrid partial eclipse at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory compound at UP Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The partial solar eclipse started at 11:44 a.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:55 p.m. and ended at 2:04 p.m. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Scientists and stargazers use different types of scopes to view the rare hybrid partial eclipse at the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory compound at UP Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Skywatchers use filters to view the partial solar eclipse from the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A policeman views the partial solar eclipse from the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Skywatchers view the partial solar eclipse from the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Astronomy enthusiasts, residents and students joined Professor Edmund Rosales of the Philippine Astronomical Society as he explains salient information on the hybrid solar eclipse. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Sky watchers view the partial solar eclipse from the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Partial solar eclipse as seen from Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater at 12:40 pm on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A skywatcher views the partial solar eclipse using a filter from the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A skywatcher takes a photo of the partial solar eclipse from the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A skywatcher poses for a photo with the partial solar eclipse seen from a reflective telescope at the Marikina Riverbanks Amphitheater on April 20, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News