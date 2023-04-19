THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 19, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

One dead, 4 injured in New York parking garage collapse This image courtesy of Mobile Health Inc. shows a collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan, New York, Tuesday. At least one person died and four were rushed to hospital after a multi-story parking garage in New York City collapsed on Tuesday, emergency responders said. AFP Photo/Handout/MobileHealthInc

At least 21 killed in Beijing hospital fire An investigator inspects the scene following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. At least 21 people died following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai district, Beijing state media reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Lenin gets a cleaning in Russia A worker cleans a statue of the founder of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin, at Moscow Square in front of the House of Soviets in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday. Lenin led the revolution in 1917 which eventually established the Soviet Union, the first communist state and the precursor of today's Russia. Olga Maltseva, AFP

Korean workers' turn to protest against labor reform Members of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU) shout slogans during a rally against the government's labor policy in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday reforming labor practices is a top priority for his government's drive to improve the way the country works and also pointed to the education system and public pension service as areas that needed reform. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE