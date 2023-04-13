THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 13, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PH, US discuss peace and stability in Southeast Asia US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Philippine National Defense Senior Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr., to the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Top defense and diplomatic officials from the Philippines and the US met on Tuesday to discuss ways on strengthening ties to ensure peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. Mandel Ngan, AFP

Groups blast planned release of Fukushima water Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of the Embassy of Japan and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on Thursday to denounce the Japanese government's plan to release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean. Cooling systems at the nuclear power plant were overwhelmed when a massive undersea quake triggered a tsunami in 2011, causing the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Decommissioning work is under way and expected to take around four decades. — With a report from Agence France-Presse Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Copenhagen's Cherry Alley in bloom A woman looks at Japanese cherry trees in bloom at the Cherry Alley in Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday. In 2022, the Copenhagen municipality estimated that around 150,000 people visited the cemetery during the cherry flowering period. Liselotte Sabroe, EPA-EFE

Javelins let loose during Balikatan 2023 Members of the Philippine and US Armed Forces participate in a live fire exercise of the FGM-148 "Javelin" anti-tank system as part of Balikatan 2023 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Thursday. Some 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and over 100 Australian soldiers are taking part in the two-week joint exercise which comes a day after China concluded military drills around self-governed Taiwan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News