THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 12, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Catapang announces change of guards at Bilibid Maximum Security Compound Inmate-supervisors at the National Bilibid Prison-Maximum Security Compound meet with Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Dir. Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. He introduced BuCor Sr. Insp Purificacion Hari as acting superintendent for the Maximum Security compound in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday. Catapang announced the change of guards at the facility to address reported irregularities and corruption issues. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Nurses push for 50K living wage Members of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) parade along Padre Faura to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for its 3rd National Congress with the theme " Advancing Nurses' Rights and Welfare for better service to the People." The group reiterated its call for a P50,000 entry level salary for nurses and massive hiring to address understaffing, among others. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Rescue operation at MRT-3 Rescue workers attend to an unidentified female passenger who allegedly jumped onto the tracks of the southbound side of MRT-3 Quezon Avenue station in Quezon City on Wednesday. The passenger was found alive and has been transported to the East Avenue Medical Center according to the MRT-3 management. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bb. Pilipinas unveils Glam Shot Photo Exhibit Candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 see their portraits during the unveiling of the pageant's Glam Shot Photo Exhibit in Quezon City on Wednesday. The exhibit is open for viewing at various malls until the Grand Coronation Night. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Dark clouds over the metro Dark and heavy clouds loom over Metro Manila as seen in Antipolo City due to the first cyclone of the year, Tropical Depression Amang, on Wednesday. State weather forecasters say Amang will bring heavy to intense rains over the eastern parts of Luzon and Visayas and is expected to remain offshore until the end of the week but a landfall scenario over the Bicol Peninsula is not being ruled out. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Busted pipe inundates New Panaderos bridge A man looks on as water gushing from a burst pipe floods the New Panaderos bridge near Kalentong Market in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Contractors of the water company were able to seal the pipe around 6:30pm Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News