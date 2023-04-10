Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 10, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 10 2023 10:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Hitting the beach in Bali People gather around the carcass of a sperm whale at Yeh Leh beach in Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia on Sunday. The 17-meter long whale is the third one to be found beached in Bali in little over a week. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE Spanish Easter event portrays Putin as Judas A mock puppet resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) is set on fire during the traditional 'Burning of the Judas' event on Easter Sunday at the town of Alfaro, La Rioja region, northern Spain. The event consists of the burning of some dolls distributed by the municipality that mainly represent politicians or celebrities, to leave behind the bad things they have done during the year and to 'resurrect' in the next 365 days. Raquel Manzares, EPA-EFE A salute for Filipino veterans President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. salutes a group of veterans during the commemoration of the 81st Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) with the theme “Kagitingan ng mga Beterano Pundasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino” at Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan on Monday. In his speech, Marcos encouraged ordinary Filipinos "to have faith and look to the future with confidence, as they face everyday challenges" just like the heroes of Bataan. Rey Baniquet, PNA Chinese military drills near Taiwan A China Coast Guard ship sails towards the zone where China said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan, in China's southeast Fujian province on Monday. China was due to hold live-fire drills on April 10 to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker. Greg Baker, AFP Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years Visitors look at the characters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they join the new parade, Harmony in Color, during a press preview at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The new parade marks the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland and will be shown daily to the public from April 15. Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983 as the first Disney park outside of the US. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE Read More: Bali Indonesia wahle beach Spain Easter Putin Judas Ara ng Kagitingam valor Bataan Marcos soldiers World War II China Taiwan military drills Pingtan Tokyo Japan Disneyland Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse /news/04/11/23/dela-rosa-recommends-pogo-zone-instead-of-phaseout/entertainment/04/11/23/pokwang-eugene-domingo-to-co-star-in-becky-and-badette/news/04/10/23/abalos-bares-cover-up-in-arrest-of-cop-tagged-in-missing-drug-haul/video/news/04/10/23/pagbabawas-ng-araw-sa-school-calendar-isinusulong/entertainment/04/10/23/summer-mmff-review-gerald-kylies-chemistry-saves-unravel