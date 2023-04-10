THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 10, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hitting the beach in Bali People gather around the carcass of a sperm whale at Yeh Leh beach in Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia on Sunday. The 17-meter long whale is the third one to be found beached in Bali in little over a week. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Spanish Easter event portrays Putin as Judas A mock puppet resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) is set on fire during the traditional 'Burning of the Judas' event on Easter Sunday at the town of Alfaro, La Rioja region, northern Spain. The event consists of the burning of some dolls distributed by the municipality that mainly represent politicians or celebrities, to leave behind the bad things they have done during the year and to 'resurrect' in the next 365 days. Raquel Manzares, EPA-EFE

A salute for Filipino veterans President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. salutes a group of veterans during the commemoration of the 81st Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) with the theme “Kagitingan ng mga Beterano Pundasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino” at Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan on Monday. In his speech, Marcos encouraged ordinary Filipinos "to have faith and look to the future with confidence, as they face everyday challenges" just like the heroes of Bataan. Rey Baniquet, PNA

Chinese military drills near Taiwan A China Coast Guard ship sails towards the zone where China said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan, in China's southeast Fujian province on Monday. China was due to hold live-fire drills on April 10 to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker. Greg Baker, AFP