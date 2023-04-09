MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Las Pinas celebrates Easter Sunday with grand ‘Salubong’

ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees attend the traditional ‘Salubong’ and procession in Las Piñas City as part of the Easter Sunday celebration of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph.

A tradition traced back during the Spanish period, ‘Salubong” is a reenactment of the encounter of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary to commemorate Christ’s resurrection.

The celebratory Easter Sunday rites, which marks the end of the Lenten Season, returned 3 years after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic devotees join a procession of the Risen Christ for the annual Easter Sunday ‘Salubong’ in Las Piñas City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A girl takes off the black veil from the image of ‘Mater Dolorosa’ (Sorrowful Mother) during the ‘Salubong’ in Las Piñas City on Easter Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees watch the encounter of the image of the Risen Christ and the ‘Mater Dolorosa’ (Sorrowful Mother) during the ‘Salubong’ in Las Piñas City on Easter Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees watch the encounter of the image of the Risen Christ and the ‘Mater Dolorosa’ (Sorrowful Mother) during the ‘Salubong’ in Las Piñas City on Easter Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Girls dressed up as angels join a street dance to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees join a procession of the Risen Christ and the ‘Mater Dolorosa’ (Sorrowful Mother) for the annual Easter Sunday ‘Salubong’ in Las Piñas City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholic devotees join the Easter Sunday celebration outside the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph in Las Piñas City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News