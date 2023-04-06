Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 6, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2023 12:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Cardinal Advincula leads Chrism Mass Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula blows on a jar filled with Holy Oil during the Chrism Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Maundy Thursday. Chrism Mass is the annual blessing of Holy oils used in different Sacraments throughout the year. ABS-CBN News Flagellants ask for penance on Maundy Thursday Flagellants in Barangay Tibig in Bulakan, Bulacan participate in the annual panata during the early hours of Maundy Thursday. The observance of Holy Week represents the most sacred of rituals and celebrations in the Philippines, the only predominantly Catholic country in Asia. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Sperm whale carcass in Bali People gather around the carcass of sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) at a beach in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday. The carcass measures 18 meters long. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE A time for prayer and penance at Makati jail Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on Maundy Thursday. Some Holy Week activities, including the traditional ‘pabasa’ and ‘via Crucis’, were organized to help with the spiritual formation of inmates. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Flagellants in Bulacan reenact Christ’s passion Spectators watch a group of Catholic devotees reenact the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan. Despite warnings from Church and health officials regarding self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Filipino Catholics commemorate Christ’s Last Supper Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula performs the Washing of the Feet during the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday. Millions of Filipino Catholics commemorated the last hours of Jesus Christ, leading to His crucifixion on Good Friday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Chrism Mass Maundy Thursday SemanaSanta2023 Sacraments Catholic Church Manila Cathedral Barangay Tibig Bulacan flagellants sperm whale Karangasem Bali Indonesia Holy Week SemanaSanta2023 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) ’Stations of the Cross’ Makati City Jail /sports/04/07/23/inside-a-busy-march-that-cemented-ph-womens-3x3-basketballs-status/news/04/07/23/over-100-distressed-ofws-repatriated-from-kuwait-laos/news/04/06/23/huge-crowd-packs-manila-cathedral-on-maundy-thursday/news/04/06/23/south-china-sea-tensions-uncalled-for-beijing-official/news/04/06/23/alay-lakad-to-antipolo-cathedral-commences-after-3-year-halt