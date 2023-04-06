THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 6, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Cardinal Advincula leads Chrism Mass Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula blows on a jar filled with Holy Oil during the Chrism Mass at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Maundy Thursday. Chrism Mass is the annual blessing of Holy oils used in different Sacraments throughout the year. ABS-CBN News

Flagellants ask for penance on Maundy Thursday Flagellants in Barangay Tibig in Bulakan, Bulacan participate in the annual panata during the early hours of Maundy Thursday. The observance of Holy Week represents the most sacred of rituals and celebrations in the Philippines, the only predominantly Catholic country in Asia. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Sperm whale carcass in Bali People gather around the carcass of sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) at a beach in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday. The carcass measures 18 meters long. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

A time for prayer and penance at Makati jail Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on Maundy Thursday. Some Holy Week activities, including the traditional ‘pabasa’ and ‘via Crucis’, were organized to help with the spiritual formation of inmates. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Flagellants in Bulacan reenact Christ’s passion Spectators watch a group of Catholic devotees reenact the suffering and death of Jesus Christ to mark Maundy Thursday in Bulacan. Despite warnings from Church and health officials regarding self-inflicted pain during the Lent season, practices of flagellation and painful depictions of the suffering of Jesus Christ to express faith and penance are returning in communities due to more relaxed COVID-19 health protocols. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE