THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 07, 2023

Religious group observes Lent A member of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries passes by religious statues in their grotto in San Miguel, Bulacan on Maundy Thursday. The grotto, which has several life-size images made by the group and giant statues of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit, has become a tourist destination for visitors specially during Lent. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News Extreme shows of faith return on Good Friday A penitent lies down while self-flagellating during a local ritual meant to atone for sins in observance of Good Friday in Brgy. Bambang in Bulukan, Bulacan. Relaxed COVID-19 protocols in the country have seen a return of extreme shows of faith despite the Catholic church's disapproval. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Too much to bear on Good Friday A penitent collapses after performing self-flagellation outside the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Brgy. Ligtong, Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday. Devotees performing extreme acts of penance such as self-flagellation or crucifixion, practices frowned upon by the Catholic church, are a common sight in the Philippines during Holy Week. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News Pope Francis performs Washing of the Feet A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis performing the rite of the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday in Rome, Italy. He washes and kisses the feet of young prisoners that symbolize the apostles. Vatican Media Handout via EPA-EFE Reflecting on Holy Week Filipino penitent Roberto Quiroz being nailed to a cross is reflected on a man's sunglasses on Good Friday in Santo Tomas, Pampanga. Religious activities resumed following the COVID-19 pandemic as Catholic devotees gathered to witness men being nailed to wooden crosses as well as some flogging themselves as part of annual rituals re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE