Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 03 2023 11:21 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023 6

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday rites

Pope Francis blesses the Catholic faithful as he tours St. Peter's Square in the popemobile after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, in The Vatican. Pope Francis led the Palm Sunday rites a day after he got discharged from hospital confinement due to respiratory infection. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Mammoth Lakes, California records historic snowfall

Houses are covered with snow after a recent storm brought 30 inches of snow in less than 24 hours earlier in the week, in Mammoth Lakes, California, USA, on Sunday. California's Mammoth Mountain has shattered its all-time snowfall record earlier this week, with more than 700 inches of snow so far this season, as reported by UC Berkeley Snow Lab. The state's snowpack has also reached an all-time high due to 17 atmospheric rivers that have been hitting the state since December, after years of drought. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Metro Manila police on alert to recapture Malibay detainees

Pasay policemen take photographs of 10 detainees who escaped from the Malibay Detention Facility of Sub Station 6, Pasay City Police Station before dawn on Monday. The Southern Police District deployed tracker teams to help recapture the fugitives within 48 hours, according to NCRPO Regional Director PMGEN Edgar Alan Omas Okubo. ABS-CBN News

Implementation of Magna Carta for Public School Teachers pushed

A teachers group highlights their calvary, with the supposedly lenient implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for the stricter implementation and amendments of the law to improve the social and living conditions of public school teachers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students, employees call for transparency on UP Chancellor selection

Students paint "Shame, BOR!" (Shame, Board of Regents) on the doors of Quezon Hall as they attempt to storm into the Board of Regents meeting, after the announcement of UP Law Dean Prof. Edgardo Carlo L. Vistan II as the 12th UP Diliman Chancellor. The students called for transparency in the selection process of the 12th UP Diliman Chancellor by publicly releasing the search committee report and voting record. Courtesy Guinevere Latoza, Tinig ng Plaridel

UP Oblation runners address issue of hazing

Masked and naked members of University of the Philippines Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity stage a demonstration on campus grounds in Manila on Monday to call on school officials to safeguard students from fraternity-related violence. Fraternity-related violence came to the forefront again last month with the death of 24-year old John Matthew Salilig in the hands of another fraternity. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Read More:  Pope Francis   Palm Sunday   St. Peter's Square   Vatican   Mammoth Lakes   California   record   snowfall   Metro Manila   police   alert   Pasay   detainees   escape   Magna Carta   teachers   living conditions   public school   UP   students   employees   Chancellor   selection   Edgardo Carlo L. Vistan II   Oblation   runners   fraternity   hazing  