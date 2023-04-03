THE DAY IN PHOTOS: Apil 3, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday rites Pope Francis blesses the Catholic faithful as he tours St. Peter's Square in the popemobile after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, in The Vatican. Pope Francis led the Palm Sunday rites a day after he got discharged from hospital confinement due to respiratory infection. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Mammoth Lakes, California records historic snowfall Houses are covered with snow after a recent storm brought 30 inches of snow in less than 24 hours earlier in the week, in Mammoth Lakes, California, USA, on Sunday. California's Mammoth Mountain has shattered its all-time snowfall record earlier this week, with more than 700 inches of snow so far this season, as reported by UC Berkeley Snow Lab. The state's snowpack has also reached an all-time high due to 17 atmospheric rivers that have been hitting the state since December, after years of drought. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Metro Manila police on alert to recapture Malibay detainees Pasay policemen take photographs of 10 detainees who escaped from the Malibay Detention Facility of Sub Station 6, Pasay City Police Station before dawn on Monday. The Southern Police District deployed tracker teams to help recapture the fugitives within 48 hours, according to NCRPO Regional Director PMGEN Edgar Alan Omas Okubo. ABS-CBN News

Implementation of Magna Carta for Public School Teachers pushed A teachers group highlights their calvary, with the supposedly lenient implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for the stricter implementation and amendments of the law to improve the social and living conditions of public school teachers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students, employees call for transparency on UP Chancellor selection Students paint "Shame, BOR!" (Shame, Board of Regents) on the doors of Quezon Hall as they attempt to storm into the Board of Regents meeting, after the announcement of UP Law Dean Prof. Edgardo Carlo L. Vistan II as the 12th UP Diliman Chancellor. The students called for transparency in the selection process of the 12th UP Diliman Chancellor by publicly releasing the search committee report and voting record. Courtesy Guinevere Latoza, Tinig ng Plaridel