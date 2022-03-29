MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: Quezon City inaugurates new city jail in Payatas
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 29 2022 02:02 PM
The Quezon City government turns over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology the new Quezon City Jail building in Barangay Payatas on Tuesday. The new building aims to decongest the current jail facility in Barangay Kamuning which has an eight hundred pax capacity, but currently accommodating more than three thousand persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
Entrance to the newly inaugurated Quezon City Jail in this photo taken on March 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Ample parking space at the facility's open area in this photo taken on March 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte joins the members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Philippine National Police check the facilities during the inauguration of the Quezon City Jail in Payatas on March 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Philippine National Police check the cells and dormitories during the inauguration of the Quezon City Jail in Payatas on March 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Cell and dormitories inside the newly inaugurated Quezon City Jail in Payatas in this photo taken on March 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
