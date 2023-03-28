MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Ongoing construction works at the Tunnel Outlet Portal of the Kaliwa Dam Project in Teresa, Rizal on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System eyes the completion of the project construction by the end of 2026 and for it to be operational by 2027.

Indigenous people’s rights groups in Quezon and Rizal have raised concerns on the possible impact of the project to the environment and livelihood of residents in affected communities.

LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal LOOK: Ongoing construction of Kaliwa Dam Project-Tunnel Outlet Portal