THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 23, 2021

Proof of vaccine vs. COVID-19 A frontliner takes a selfie while getting inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School along Quirino Highway in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on Tuesday. Quezon City launched its campaign to vaccinate around 6,000 community frontliners that include health workers from both public and private clinics, diagnostic laboratories, facilities servicing aged population and rehabilitation centers, from March 22 until 24. The government will also inoculate members of its Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT), contact tracers from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), and a number of QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Praying in church more than a year into the pandemic People pray as workers disinfect pews at a church in Manila on Tuesday as authorities implement stricter protocols including prohibition of religious gatherings due to an increase in new COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. For the second straight year, Holy Week services in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, collectively called the “NCR Plus bubble,” are cancelled as the areas are placed under general community quarantine with additional restrictions until April 4, Easter Sunday, to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Frontliners vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ospital ng Maynila Frontliners have their vital signs checked before getting inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. According to the Manila Health Department, around 2,000 frontliners consisting of personnel from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), social workers, Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) are expected to receive their first jab of the vaccine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Authorities set up 'NCR Plus' bubble border checkpoint Members of the local barangay and the Philippine National Police (PNP) inspect motorists at a checkpoint at the border of Bulacan and Pampanga on Tuesday. Bulacan is included in the so-called “NCR Plus bubble” which was recently put under general community quarantine with additional measures to arrest the rise of COVID-19 cases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Torrential rains bring massive flooding to parts of Australia People look out at a flooded residential area in the Windsor area in northwestern Sydney on Tuesday, after torrential downpours lashed Australia's southeast for days. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported so far but emergency services have responded to more than 10,000 calls for help during the floods so far and carried out about 850 flood rescues. Saeed Khan, AFP