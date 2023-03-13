THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 13, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Residents evacuate as flooding hits Pajaro, California Floods submerge vehicles and homes in Pajaro, California on Saturday. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the the Pajaro Levee and sent flood waters flowing into the community. Josh Edelson, AFP

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' grabs 7 Oscars US-Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan (left) and Malaysia Actress Michelle Yeoh celebrate onstage with the cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" after winning the Oscar for Best Picture during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" grabbed major awards for winning Best Picture, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Best Director. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Families of teenagers killed in Sultan Kudarat shootout search for justice Families and lawyers of 3 teens allegedly killed by cops in Sultan Kudarat speak to the media after filing charges of murder, falsification of documents and planting of evidence against 8 cops from Lambayong Police Station. The victims - Samanudin Ali, Horton Ansa and Arsad Ansa - were killed during an alleged shootout after refusing to stop at a checkpoint on December 2022. Postmortem, autopsy and ballistics reports, however, show the 3 teenagers were shot at close range, according to the families’ legal counsel Atty. Ronald Halilid Torres. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Japan eases Covid-19 rules People wearing face masks wait on a platform at a station in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, on the first day of COVID-19 rules easing. Despite Japan's government decision to ease the COVID rules by lifting the obligation of wearing face masks, most of the people are still wearing masks in the streets. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE