THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 10, 2023

Deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany Armed police officers gather at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday. According to police, the shooting took place around 9 p.m., killing seven people and injuring at least eight others. The gunman is believed to be among the several dead found in the building, police said. NEWS5/EPA-EFE

Another Malaysian leader faces corruption charges Former Malaysia Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin (center) arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court to face corruption charges, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement on March 9 that Yassin was arrested and will face corruption charges after being questioned over economic projects awarded under Jana Wibawa, a COVID-19 stimulus initiative which was introduced when he was Prime Minister. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Masidtalak Class, ready to serve Newly graduated Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadet Jeremy Gumatay of the “Masidtalak” Class of 2023 reacts as he his greeted by his parents after the PNPA’s 44th Commencement Exercises in Camp General Mariano Castaneda in Silang, Cavite on Friday. Some 208 cadets graduated, with 186 joining the Philippine National Police while 11 each will go to the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Smelling spring in Beijing A woman poses for a photo in front of blossom peach trees in Beijing, China on Friday. Springtime in the Chinese capital from March to May is filled with colorful and fragrant blossoms. Wu Hao, EPA-EFE