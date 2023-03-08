Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 8, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2023 12:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. QC celebrates International Women’s Day Hundreds of women from different districts in Quezon City participate in a ‘One Billion Rising’ flash mob in front of the Tandang Sora public market along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City on early Wednesday morning in celebration of International Women’s month. The QC local government officials led by Mayor Joy Belmonte have implemented various programs to address violence against women in the city. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Business as usual in Manila jeepney terminal Commuters board a jeepney at the terminal in Sta. Ana, Manila on Tuesday. Manibela ended the scheduled weeklong strike after Malacañang Palace met with transport groups to discuss their concerns. Jeepney operators pushed for the inclusion of jeepney drivers and operators in crafting policies in relation with the government’s Public Utility Vehicle modernization initiatives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Groups highlight impact of crises on women Members of different women's groups hold a protest march on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day in Manila. The group demanded accountability and immediate action from the current administration in view of the country's energy, climate and economic situation Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Mendiola protest marks International Women's Day Advocates and members of various women's groups march toward Mendiola Bridge in Manila to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday. The group is calling on the Marcos Jr. Administration for higher wages, decent jobs, and rights in light of the current value of wages and product prices. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Getting vaxxed on Rabies Awareness Month Mighty is given a hug by his human for reassurance as he gets a rabies vaccine at an anti-rabies drive by the San Juan City Veterinary Office during Rabies Awareness Month on Wednesday. The Philippines has logged 55 cases of rabies, with 85 percent caused by dog bites or scratches, from January 1 to February 25, all of which were fatalities, according to the Department of Health. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: One Billion Rising Quezon City International Women’s Month violence against women Jeepney terminal transport strike Manila women economy labor crisis protest wages job security Mendiola Rabies Awareness Month rabies shot rabies vaccine dog /news/03/09/23/up-to-40-filipinos-in-turkey-still-to-be-repatriated-dfa/life/03/09/23/pinay-content-creators-kinilala-sa-senado/news/03/09/23/lalaking-pwd-patay-sa-sunog-sa-batasan-hills/news/03/09/23/filipino-family-reunited-after-turkey-quake-ordeal/video/news/03/08/23/lgu-officials-nananawagan-ng-dagdag-na-seguridad