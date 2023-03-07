Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 7, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. 'Defend peasant women' Activists call for a stop to militarization of peasant communities and various cases of human rights abuses against peasant women allegedly perpetrated by law enforcement bodies. Members of Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women, Tanggol Magsasaka, and Free Our Sisters -Southern Tagalog joined the rally at the Department of National Defense office in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday, eve of International Women's Day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News PH Coast Guard gets new rigid hull inflatable boats Philippine Coast Guard personnel show their new rigid hull inflatable boats during the turnover ceremony at PCG headquarters Tuesday. The additional nine rubber boats will be used to augment current initiatives to safeguard the country’s coastline and respond to future maritime incidents. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Jeepney drivers continue transport strike Jeepney drivers and operators picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City on the second day of a week-long transport strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program on Tuesday. Protesting transport groups continued their strike while waiting for a reasonable government response regarding their plea. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Oil spill wreaks havoc on Oriental Mindoro environment, businesses A snail crawls on the glove of an environmental advocate during a coastal clean up drive in the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. Coastal villages in Oriental Mindoro’s nine towns affected by the oil spill were placed under a state of calamity after an oil tanker sank in the area on February 28, severely disrupting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Commander-in-chief gets top gun treatment President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides an FA-50PH fighter jet during a capability demonstration flight on Tuesday at Clark Airbase in Pampanga. In his speech during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of the newest C-295 medium-lift aircraft, Marcos said the country's defense capability still needs improvement, but vowed that his administration is committed to modernizing it. Ali Vicoy, PPA Pool Read More: Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women International Women's Day political detainees Tanggol Magsasaka Philippine Coast Guard rigid hull inflatable boats maritime response jeepney strike jeepney phaseout CAMANAVA Piston Caloocan oil spill Pola Oriental Mindoro Ferdinand Marcos Jr. FA-50PH fighter jet Philippine Air Force Clark Air Base /news/03/07/23/iconic-na-disenyo-ng-jeep-maaaring-panatilihin-ltfrb/news/03/07/23/marcos-jr-rides-fighter-jet-in-paf-demo-flight/entertainment/03/07/23/bida-kontrabida-belle-star-tells-direk-lauren-her-dream-role/video/life/03/07/23/pasilip-sa-the-sound-of-music/sports/03/07/23/hidilyn-diaz-remains-determined-to-compete-in-5th-olympics