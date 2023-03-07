THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 7, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'Defend peasant women' Activists call for a stop to militarization of peasant communities and various cases of human rights abuses against peasant women allegedly perpetrated by law enforcement bodies. Members of Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women, Tanggol Magsasaka, and Free Our Sisters -Southern Tagalog joined the rally at the Department of National Defense office in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday, eve of International Women's Day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

PH Coast Guard gets new rigid hull inflatable boats Philippine Coast Guard personnel show their new rigid hull inflatable boats during the turnover ceremony at PCG headquarters Tuesday. The additional nine rubber boats will be used to augment current initiatives to safeguard the country’s coastline and respond to future maritime incidents. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers continue transport strike Jeepney drivers and operators picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City on the second day of a week-long transport strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program on Tuesday. Protesting transport groups continued their strike while waiting for a reasonable government response regarding their plea. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Oil spill wreaks havoc on Oriental Mindoro environment, businesses A snail crawls on the glove of an environmental advocate during a coastal clean up drive in the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. Coastal villages in Oriental Mindoro’s nine towns affected by the oil spill were placed under a state of calamity after an oil tanker sank in the area on February 28, severely disrupting the livelihood of more than 15,000 fishermen, resorts, and other business establishments. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE