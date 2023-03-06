THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 6, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pandesal pantry for Jeepney drivers on strike Members of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide offer free bread and coffee to fellow drivers along Morayta Street (Nicanor Reyes St.) in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday. The group urged fellow drivers to join the strike as they express opposition to the impending jeepney phase-out as part of the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Weeklong jeepney strike begins Jeepney drivers and operators plying the CAMANAVA route picket along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City as part of a week-long strike against the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. The strike continued even amid the extension of the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory board for jeepney drivers and operators to join a cooperative up to the end of the year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Free rides during transport strike Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan and neighboring cities ferry commuters along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Free rides were deployed by local government units and other government agencies to aid commuters amid the strike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Black shores in Pola, Oriental Mindoro Filipino fishermen wearing protective suits collect oily waste along a beach in the coastal town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Monday. At least 14 residents were brought to hospitals after experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and dizziness as oil spillage from MT Princess Empress washed ashore in several barangays of Pola, Oriental Mindoro. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE