THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 3, 2023

Lumads celebrate women's month Lumad women offer chickens and small sums of money during the ritual for the celebration of the National Women's Month on Thursday in Barangay Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro, organized by Lilak, an non-governmental organization of women and indigenous people's rights. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Philippine mining law opposed Environmental groups troop to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995. The groups oppose the continued implementation of the mining law that allegedly contributes to the worsening pollution, impacts negatively on communities, and affects climate change. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Dawn launch for SpaceX Crew-6 mission The SpaceX Crew-6 mission lifts off on a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on March 2, 2023. NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Jim Watson, AFP

Orchid show brings color back to Taiwan A visitor views different varieties of orchids during the Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) in Tainan city, Taiwan on Friday. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the floral business since 2020, which caused the TIOS to be suspended in prior years. Orchids were produced annually for a value of 6.32 billion New Taiwan Dollars (194 million euros) in 2021, and were exported for a value of 5.8 billion NTD (178 million euros), with the US, Japan, the Netherlands, and Vietnam serving as the main export destinations. Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE