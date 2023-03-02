THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 2, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Search and rescue after train collision in Greece Rescuers at the scene of a train collision, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday. The number of confirmed dead from the deadly train collision at Tempi rose to 36 as the search-and-rescue operation continues, with efforts focused on the first three carriages of the passenger train which overturned. Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE

Climate activists oppose Japan’s promotion of LNG, hydrogen Climate activists hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, to oppose Japan's increased promotion of Liquefied Natural Gas as well as the country’s shift to hydrogen and ammonia as replacements for fossil fuels. The group urged Japan to explore for more sustainable energy solutions as the country hosts the 5th Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo to discuss energy security. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Family calls justice for John Matthew Salilig Family members and close friends don black ribbons as they call for justice during the arrival of the remains of hazing victim John Matthew Salilig on board C-295 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force at Edwin Andrews Air Base, Zamboanga City on Thursday. The Binan Police confirmed their custody of 6 suspects who will be charged with violation of the Anti-Hazing Law. Contributed Photo

Oil spill stranding observed in Pola, Oriental Mindoro Members of Bantay Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Oil spill stranding has been observed in 5 barangays, namely Pola-Tagumpay, Misong, Buhay na Tubig, Bacawan and Calima, days after a motor tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank in waters off the province on Feb. 28. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page

Anwar Ibrahim receives honorary degree from UP Diliman Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) receives a diploma from University of the Philippines (UP) Regent Mark Go (L) and President Angelo Jimenez as he is conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, in Quezon City, on Thursday. Anwar met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his visit to Manila to boost political, security and economic cooperation. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE