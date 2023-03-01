THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 1, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Women's groups hold 'Purple Action Day' Women’s rights advocates join the Purple Action Day organized by GABRIELA together with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and Sarilaya at the Liwasang Diokno on Wednesday. The groups marched along Commonwealth avenue to CHR's Liwasang Diokno to push for social justice and recognition of rights for women. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

32 killed, dozens injured in Greece train collision A picture taken with a drone shows firefighters and rescue crews working to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday. The 2 trains, a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Thirty-two people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. Achilleas Chiras, EPA-EFE

Malacanang welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line with AFP Group Commander Camp Security Management Group Lt Col. Allen Raymund C. Tomas during a welcome ceremony at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday. Anwar is the first head of state to go on an official visit to the country under the Marcos administration. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

Filipinas take selfie with FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football team take photos of themselves with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in Makati on Wednesday during the Philippine stop of its tour set to run until weeks before the World Cup takes place. The Filipinas for the first time will join the FIFA Women’s World Cup, set for July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Adamson honors alleged hazing victim with candlelighting Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on Wednesday to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig. Salilig’s body was found in a vacant lot in Cavite after more than a week of being reported missing when a person allegedly involved in the chemical engineering student’s death disclosed the location to authorities. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News