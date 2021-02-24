THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 24, 2021

Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in car accident A tow truck recovers the vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday, after a rollover accident. Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said. Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered "multiple leg injuries," his agent said in a statement to US media. Frederic J. Brown, AFP

'Daang Krus tungo sa Katarungan' Families of extra-judicial killing victims along with parishioners of the San Isidro Labrador Parish hold the Way of the Cross for justice, with sites of the victims' deaths as stations of the Cross in Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group marked the 4th year of detention of Senator Leila De Lima, who was charged with 3 drug charges with one recently dismissed by a Muntinlupa court. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Aerial inspection in Claver, Surigao del Norte post-Auring Photo shows the Taganito Mining site in Claver, Surigao del Norte during an aerial inspection by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday after the province was hit by Tropical Storm Auring. Duterte convened his Cabinet members and local officials to assess the extent of the damage of Auring that hit the Caraga region, and discuss the response and relief efforts in the affected areas. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

Filipino fishermen protest Chinese Coast Guard law Fishermen from Batangas and Zambales province stage a protest at the Manila Baywalk along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Wednesday. The group, led by the militant fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), declared defiance of the alleged repressive Chinese Coast Guard Law, which authorizes pre-emptive strikes against foreign vessels in waters "under China's jurisdiction." The Philippines and China, and four other claimants, are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea, despite an international arbitral court invalidating Beijing's sweeping claims in said waters. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Parola residents in temporary shelter after fire Police officers man an evacuation site at the Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, where residents displaced by fire in Parola Compound have been taking shelter. Authorities said around 117 families are staying at the school after fire hit the densely populated compound and displaced some 500 families. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ortigas Art Festival opens Visitors look at various artworks on display at the Ortigas Art Festival being held at the Estancia Mall at Capitol Commons in Pasig on Wednesday. Admission to the exhibit is free and it will run until March 31. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters urge Robredo to run in 2022 elections Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo hold a candle light rally as they troop to the gates of Congress in Quezon City on Wednesday urging her to run in the 2022 presidential elections. Robredo ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022 but has yet to announce plans for the upcoming elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News