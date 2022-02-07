MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Isko inaugurates Tondominium housing project

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso officially inaugurates its new housing project in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Monday. Tondominium 01, one of two high-rise condominium projects, is currently open to interested buyers, which may be availed through socialized housing payment scheme.