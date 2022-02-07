Home  >  News

LOOK: Isko inaugurates Tondominium housing project

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2022 02:11 PM | Updated as of Feb 07 2022 03:54 PM

LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 1
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 2
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 3
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 4
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 5
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 6
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 7
LOOK: Isko Moreno inaugurates Tondominium housing project 8

Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso officially inaugurates its new housing project in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Monday. Tondominium 01, one of two high-rise condominium projects, is currently open to interested buyers, which may be availed through socialized housing payment scheme.

