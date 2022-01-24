THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 24, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Cash assistance for affected workers amid pandemic Workers from BF Corporation, who were affected by the imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 3, troop in front of the Department of Labor - National Capital Region in Malate, Manila on Monday, to apply for the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP). Workers who were displaced or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for the Department of Labor and Employment’s second tranche of cash assistance via its COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP). ABS-CBN News

Mobile vaccination drive for transport workers, travelers Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launch its mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday. The mobile vaccination drive spearheaded by DOTr and MMDA aims to administer booster shots to transports workers and travelers from at the PITX from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting ready to welcome Year of the Water Tiger A man looks at Lunar New Year decorations at a shop in Bangkok's Chinatown on Monday. The new lunar year, which will begin on February 1, will be the Year of the Water Tiger, according to Chinese astrology. Jack Taylor, AFP

Mixing Chinese and Catholic rituals in Binondo Catholic faithful pause to offer prayers at the Sto. Cristo de Longos altar along Ongpin Street in Manila's Chinatown on Monday. Despite being the oldest Chinatown in the world, the Binondo district is peppered with influences of the Catholic church owing to the establishment of some of the first churches in Manila established to convert the Chinese to Christianity, including Binondo Church, founded in 1596. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News