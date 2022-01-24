Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 24, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2022 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Cash assistance for affected workers amid pandemic Workers from BF Corporation, who were affected by the imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 3, troop in front of the Department of Labor - National Capital Region in Malate, Manila on Monday, to apply for the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP). Workers who were displaced or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for the Department of Labor and Employment’s second tranche of cash assistance via its COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP). ABS-CBN News Mobile vaccination drive for transport workers, travelers Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launch its mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday. The mobile vaccination drive spearheaded by DOTr and MMDA aims to administer booster shots to transports workers and travelers from at the PITX from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Getting ready to welcome Year of the Water Tiger A man looks at Lunar New Year decorations at a shop in Bangkok's Chinatown on Monday. The new lunar year, which will begin on February 1, will be the Year of the Water Tiger, according to Chinese astrology. Jack Taylor, AFP Mixing Chinese and Catholic rituals in Binondo Catholic faithful pause to offer prayers at the Sto. Cristo de Longos altar along Ongpin Street in Manila's Chinatown on Monday. Despite being the oldest Chinatown in the world, the Binondo district is peppered with influences of the Catholic church owing to the establishment of some of the first churches in Manila established to convert the Chinese to Christianity, including Binondo Church, founded in 1596. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Oslo talks for humanitarian response in Afghanistan Representative of the Taliban political office Anas Haqqani attends a meeting of international special representatives and representatives from the Taliban at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway on Monday. A Taliban delegation is visiting Oslo for meetings with Norwegian officials and Afghan civil society representatives focusing on the humanitarian situation since the take over of the Taliban in the country following the pull out of international forces in August 2021. Stian Lysberg Solum, NTB via Reuters Read More: cash assistance workers pandemic COVID19 Alert Level 3 mobile vaccination transport workers travelers vaccine Department of Transportation MMDA PITX Year of the Water Tiger Lunar New Year Bangkok Chinatown Chinese Catholic Binondo Sto. Cristo de Longos Ongpin Manila Oslo talks humanitarian Afghanistan Taliban Anas Haqqani Oslo Norway /entertainment/01/25/22/maricel-soriano-cast-in-american-film-re-live/entertainment/01/25/22/why-gerald-wished-he-delivered-walang-talo-talo-line/entertainment/01/25/22/hair-strand-lip-balm-broken-marriage-vow-opens-with-lightning-pace/news/01/25/22/galvez-more-filipinos-now-willing-to-get-covid-vaccine/news/01/25/22/amnestiya-sa-mga-milf-mnlf-member-aprubado-sa-senado