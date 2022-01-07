THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 7, 2022

US President Biden blames Trump in Capitol attack U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday. Biden blamed former president Donald Trump’s ‘web of lies’ for the attack to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Jabin Botsford, Reuters/pool

'NoVax' Djokovic creates tension in Australia A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic holds up a sign outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held while he stays in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia on Friday. The tennis world number one was allowed by authorities to play at the Australian Open but recalled the order due to public clamor against his not being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Loren Elliott, Reuters

Quiapo church closed A Nazareno devotee stands behind barriers meters away from the Quiapo Church on Friday as face-to-face Masses are suspended. The National Task Force against COVID-19 recently announced the suspension of this year’s Traslacion or the feast of the Black Nazarene and related activities due to the rising coronavirus cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sorting patients at Sta. Ana Hospital's triage area Health workers attend to people with various ailments at the Sta. Ana Hospital's triage area in Manila on Friday. ICU bed occupancy rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) went up 5 percentage points to 48% on January 7, 2022 from 43% the day before. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News