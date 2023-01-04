THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 4, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Catholics in South Korea pay tribute to Benedict XVI Catholic worshippers pay their respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul Wednesday. Benedict XVI led the Catholic Church for eight years from 2005 to 2013, becoming the first pope to step down in six centuries, citing his declining health. Jung Yeon-je, AFP

A long wait at NAIA Terminal 3 Travelers wait inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday. Airline passengers who were stranded since January 1 are slowly getting their flight schedules readjusted after “technical issues” hit the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ air traffic control system. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Crew dismantles field hospital as Nazareno comes into the picture A demolition team demolishes parts of the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. A portion of Quirino Grandstand will be used for Masses and a vigil, which are part of the Celebration of the Nazarene from Jan. 7 to 9. Workers are putting up barriers for parts of the field hospital that will be left standing by the weekend. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Printing Black Nazarene calendars Silkscreen printers along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City work on Nazarene themed calendars and merchandise on Wednesday. A series of events were scheduled from January 7 to 9 in honor of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion procession remained suspended due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 infection in the country. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Heavy rainfall, flooding in Eastern Visayas Residents wade through floods spawned by heavy rains in Barangay Siha, Borongan City in Eastern Samar on Wednesday afternoon. The state weather forecaster said a low pressure area would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Caraga. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will hit Mimaropa, Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News