Knights of Rizal reenact hero’s last walk

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Knights of Rizal reenact the last walk done by National Hero Jose Rizal from Fort Santiago in Intramuros to Rizal Park (Luneta) during the commemoration of his 124th death anniversary on Wednesday. According to historical accounts, Jose Rizal left Fort Santiago by foot for the Bagumbayan field around half past 6AM, accompanied by a bugler, a drummer and two Jesuit priests. He was shot in the back by a firing squad at 7AM on December 30, 1896.