[CMSAbstractTransformation.DataBind]: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Knights of Rizal reenact hero’s last walk

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2020 10:08 AM

Knights of Rizal reenact hero’s last walk

Members of the Knights of Rizal reenact the last walk done by National Hero Jose Rizal from Fort Santiago in Intramuros to Rizal Park (Luneta) during the commemoration of his 124th death anniversary on Wednesday. According to historical accounts, Jose Rizal left Fort Santiago by foot for the Bagumbayan field around half past 6AM, accompanied by a bugler, a drummer and two Jesuit priests. He was shot in the back by a firing squad at 7AM on December 30, 1896.

Read More:  Rizal Day   Dr. Jose Rizal   national hero   Fort Santiago   last walk   Knights of Rizal   multimedia   multimedia photo  